No Pitt players named to preseason All-ACC team

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

The ACC media doesn’t think too highly of Pitt in the 2024-25 season, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that no Pitt Panthers were voted to the preseason All-ACC squad.

Pitt was one of six ACC schools without representation on the preseason squad.

Miami leads the way with five All-ACC selections while Florida has four. Clemson has three, Cal, Louisville, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Syracuse and Virginia Tech all have two and SMU, Stanford and Virginia each have one.

