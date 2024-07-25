Celine Dion, Lady Gaga both in Paris amid rumors of performances at Olympic Opening Ceremony

PARIS — Both Celine Dion and Lady Gaga have arrived in Paris sparking speculation that they will be performing at the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Opening Ceremony is on Friday, and both superstars were spotted in Paris on Tuesday, NBC News reports.

Lady Gaga was spotted by paparazzi outside of a Paris hotel, and Dion flew to Paris on a private plane.

You can watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on Channel 11 starting at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

If Dion were to perform, it would be her first time in four years as she has been battling Stiff Person Syndrome.

However, it would not be her first Olympic performance. Dion first performed at the 1996 Atlanta Games a performance that NBC News says garnered 3.5 billion views.

An official lineup for the Opening Ceremony has yet to be announced.

France’s Minister of Sports would neither confirm nor deny if Dion was performing, per NBC News, but said there will be an “exceptional line-up of artists” including dancers, musicians and actors at Friday’s Opening Ceremony.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group