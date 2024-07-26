Ones to watch: Beach volleyball

PARIS — It’s one of people’s favorite sports to watch in the Olympics. Beach volleyball’s Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng are ones to watch in the upcoming Olympic games.

The two knew each other from their college days at the University of Southern California, but in recent years had other partners on the court.

Cheng made it to the Toyko Olympics but didn’t medal. Hughes didn’t make it at all.

The two had a conversation in 2022 and decided to reunite.

The two shared what they admire most about the other.

“When it comes down to business, we are fiery, and Kelly really brings that out on the court,” Hughes said.

“Sarah is so determined, the girl does not give up,” Cheng added. “Her determined energy to get better on and off the court just elevates us to much. I am very thankful for that.”

In men’s beach volleyball, if a USA Olympian looks familiar, it’s because he’s a former NBA player. Chase Budinger played basketball at the University of Arizona and spent seven years in the NBA. Now he’s back to his second sport and will take the sand court with Mike Evans.

