Ones to watch: Celebrity relatives

PARIS — There are some relatives of famous people competing for the USA in the upcoming Olympic games. They are ones to watch in Paris.

In soccer, Trinity Moyer-Rodman is a forward for Team USA. She is the daughter of former NBC star Dennis Rodman.

Moyer-Rodman was the NWSL Rookie of the Year in 2021. These are her first Olympic games.

These are the third Olympic games for Vashti Cunningham. The high-jumper is the daughter of former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham. She is still looking for her first Olympic medal.

Jordan Thompson is hoping to bring back a gold medal from Paris to match the one she got in Toyko. She’s an opposite hitter on the women’s volleyball team. Thompson is the niece of the late Pitt star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Doleman.

