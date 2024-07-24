Ones to watch: Syndey McLaughlin-Levonre

PARIS — She runs a race that has many people wondering, why would anyone do that. But Sydney McLaughlin-Levonre is the best there ever is in the 400-meter hurdles. She’s one to watch in Paris.

McLaughlin-Levonre set yet another world record at the trials last month. She left Toyko with two golds three years ago and looks fantastic to bring home more gold.

“The most significant change in my life since Tokyo is getting married to my husband, Andre, which was May of 2022. I met Andre via Instagram when he slid in the DM’s. I think what caught my attention was just his page in general. He seemed very family-oriented, faith-oriented and also loved football. It was actually before we even met in person, I feel like we had a connection,” McLaughlin-Levonre said.

McLaughlin-Levrone made her Olympic debut in Rio at just 16 years old.

Another 16-year-old is having that same experience in Paris.

Quincey Wilson is a high school student from Maryland. He qualified for the men’s 400x400 meter relay pool. He is the youngest man ever to be on Team USA.

