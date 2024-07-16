Ones to watch: Michael Grady

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh area has a lot to be proud of when it comes to repeat Olympian Michael Grady. The Central Catholic High School graduate is headed back to the games to compete in rowing.

Sports is a family affair with the Grady family like rowing is with them, it can be hard to resist fate. It started with Grady’s dad John.

“He turned out to be pretty good at it, set a few world records on the rowing machine,” Mike Grady said of his father. “He pushed both me and my older brother to try it out. I was the one who fell on the sword.”

What started with a little encouragement from Dad has led to two Olympic appearances for Grady. This summer, he’ll compete in the challenging Men’s Four in Paris.

Though most rowing events include a coxen, a person who steers the boat, the Men’s Four does not.

“It takes a large degree of communication between the rowers being able to have simple phrases, words that can lock into what we’re trying to accomplish during the race,” Grady said.

But Grady said with his Pittsburgh upbringing, he’s prepared to tackle any challenge head-on.

“We’re kind of, in a sense, built a little different,” Grady said. “I think Pittsburgh has some toughness in its sports, and I hope to emulate that in the rowing world.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group