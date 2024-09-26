Sports

Ortiz finishes strong, Peguero comes out hot as Pirates defeat Brewers

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Pittsburgh Pirates' Liover Peguero celebrates after hitting an RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Luis Ortiz shined in his final start of the 2024 and Liover Peguero came through in his season debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Wednesday.

Recap

Ortiz left a sinker up in the zone on his first offering to Jake Bauers, and the Brewers designated hitter connected on a solo home run to right-center to break a scoreless-tie in the second.

It was all the Brewers (90-68) managed against Ortiz (7-6) in seven-strong innings. The Pirates’ right-hander allowed four hits, walked one and punched out five. Ortiz ends the year with a 3.32 ERA, a major improvement from his 4.78 ERA in 2023.

The score stayed there until the bottom of the fifth when Liover Peguero ripped a two-run two-out double into the left-center gap to put the Pirates (74-84) up 2-1. Brewers starter Freddy Peralta retired the first two batters of the inning – and 14 of the first 15, for that matter – before back-to-back walks to Yamani Grandal and Nick Yorke.

