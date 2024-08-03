Patrick Queen has day off, Russell Wilson still limited

LATROBE, Pa. — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

After an intense and physical Friday Night Lights practice, Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Patrick Queen was given the day off on Saturday. He had a minor foot or ankle injury during practice last night.

Patrick Queen told Derrick Bell of Steelers Now that “he’s good,” so it appears to be just a vet day off.

It was a non-padded practice for the Steelers on Saturday. That’s usually the case after the Friday Night Lights practice, which is the most physical session of camp.

Russell Wilson (calf) was a limited participant once again. Wilson has not been a full participant in any of the Steelers’ nine training camp practices. The workload for Wilson has remained the same throughout the week. He participates in individuals, one-on-ones, 7-on-7 and only handoffs during the team period.

