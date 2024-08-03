Steelers fans pack Latrobe Memorial Stadium for annual Friday Night Lights practice

LATROBE, Pa. — Steelers fans lined up outside of Latrobe Memorial Stadium early to get a good seat for the annual Friday Night Lights practice.

They came from all over Steelers nation.

“I’m visiting from southern California,” Fernando Flores said.

He was one of many fans Channel 11 saw wearing a brand-new Russell Wilson jersey. The new Steelers quarterback has yet to take his first snap in black and gold, but many are excited for the change under center.

“You know, I think there’s a lot of upside,” Flores said. “Just exciting. He’s a seasoned veteran. I think he’s going to do well.”

Flores wasn’t the only one from out of town. Ryan Mackey came up from Virginia Beach.

“I don’t think it matters where you’re from as long as you’re a Steeler fan,” Mackey said. “We’re one family.”

As soon as the team got off the buses from St. Vincent College, fans inside the stadium erupted in excitement.

Players, from new quarterback Justin Fields to wide receiver George Pickens took the time to sign autographs.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin did, too, and answered a fan question about how camp has been going.

“Great! Every day’s a beautiful one. A little more heat would be good, but I ain’t complaining!” Tomlin told the fans.

But the most excitement from fans seemed to be directed toward one star player in particular.

“My favorite player is T.J. Watt!” said 9-year-old William Patrick Jacobs.

And that was true for many Steelers fans at practice.

JT Guy has been wanting Watt’s autograph for several years.

“I can’t believe it,” Guy said after Watt signed his poster.

Channel 11 also interviewed Guy at practice last year. He’s growing his beard until the Steelers win another Super Bowl. He hasn’t shaved since January 2023.

“I have not touched it since, and it’s going to keep growing until we win,” said Guy, of Penn Hills. “I think in the next couple years, if not this year, it’s our year!”

Guy hopes if we interview him next year, he’ll be clean-shaven.

