Penguins acquire Kevin Hayes, 2025 draft pick from St. Louis Blues

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Kevin Hayes St. Louis Blues' Kevin Hayes (12) controls the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Sunday, March 17, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Kevin Hayes and a 2025 second-round draft pick from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations, General Manager Kyle Dubas announced Saturday.

Hayes, 32, is signed through the 2025-26 season. His contract has an average annual value of $7.1 million, but the Philadelphia Flyers will retain 50% of his salary from a previous trade.

Hayes has played 713 games in the NHL between four teams and has 168 goals, 247 assists, 415 points and 25 game-winning goals.

    Most Read