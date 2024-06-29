Penguins acquire Kevin Hayes, 2025 draft pick from St. Louis Blues

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Kevin Hayes and a 2025 second-round draft pick from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations, General Manager Kyle Dubas announced Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Kevin Hayes and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft for future considerations. pic.twitter.com/rCAkrZsoZ3 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 29, 2024

Hayes, 32, is signed through the 2025-26 season. His contract has an average annual value of $7.1 million, but the Philadelphia Flyers will retain 50% of his salary from a previous trade.

Hayes has played 713 games in the NHL between four teams and has 168 goals, 247 assists, 415 points and 25 game-winning goals.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group