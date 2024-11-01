Sports

Penguins dominate, Crosby plays hero with tying & OT winner

By Dan Kingerski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Sidney Crosby File photo: Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime with Evgeni Malkin during an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. The Penguins won 6-5 in overtime. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar) (Gene Puskar/AP)

By Dan Kingerski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-7-1) dominated the first and third periods but were hunting the game-winning goal deep into the third period. In fact, despite thorough control of the game for large portions of the opening and closing periods, the Penguins didn’t get their first goal until 1:47 of the third period.

To no surprise, staring down the possibility of a seven-game winless streak, it was captain Sidney Crosby who elevated his game in the third period, scoring the goal (2) with a brilliant deflection. Crosby also split a pair of defensemen at the halfway mark of the third period for a great chance, though Anaheim goalie Lukas Dostal made that save.

Crosby grabbed a loose puck in the Anaheim zone in overtime for the breakaway game-winning goal. The Penguins’ six-game winless streak is no more, as they beat Anaheim (4-5-1) 2-1 in OT at PPG Paints Arena Thursday.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Former President Trump to attend campaign event in Pittsburgh day before Election Day, sources say
  • HALLOWEEN 2024: Here is a list of trick-or-treat times across the Pittsburgh area
  • 1 person killed in crash involving truck in Washington Township
  • VIDEO: Remnants of abandoned town, bridge buried by water revealed as lake level drops
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read