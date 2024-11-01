Penguins dominate, Crosby plays hero with tying & OT winner

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-7-1) dominated the first and third periods but were hunting the game-winning goal deep into the third period. In fact, despite thorough control of the game for large portions of the opening and closing periods, the Penguins didn’t get their first goal until 1:47 of the third period.

To no surprise, staring down the possibility of a seven-game winless streak, it was captain Sidney Crosby who elevated his game in the third period, scoring the goal (2) with a brilliant deflection. Crosby also split a pair of defensemen at the halfway mark of the third period for a great chance, though Anaheim goalie Lukas Dostal made that save.

Crosby grabbed a loose puck in the Anaheim zone in overtime for the breakaway game-winning goal. The Penguins’ six-game winless streak is no more, as they beat Anaheim (4-5-1) 2-1 in OT at PPG Paints Arena Thursday.

