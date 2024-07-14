Sports

Pirates’ bats surge late to sweep White Sox 9-4

By PittsburghPiratesNOW.com

Pirates’ bats surge late to sweep White Sox 9-4 Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz celebrates with teammates at the dugout after scoring on a Nick Gonzales two-RBI triple during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) (Paul Beaty/AP)

By PittsburghPiratesNOW.com

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates logged their first sweep in more than two months on Sunday, July 14, pulling away from the Chicago White Sox in the late innings to win 9-4 and reach the All-Star Break with an even 48-48 record.

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller struggled through three innings, allowing eight baserunners and two runs as he endured questionable command. His early exit ended a streak of 49 games in which he pitched at least five full innings: at the time, it stood as the longest active span in the majors.

Keller loaded the bases in the first inning, allowing one run to cross on a double play ball before getting out of the frame. The Pirates drew even with a two-out rally in the third, with All-Star Bryan Reynolds scoring from first on an Oneil Cruz double, but Chicago went back ahead soon thereafter on a home run from Andrew Benintendi.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Trump injured in assassination attempt at rally in Butler; 1 attendee, suspected shooter killed
  • FBI seeking information, digital media from shooting at Trump rally in Butler County
  • STATEMENTS: Local, national officials condemn violence following shooting at Trump rally
  • VIDEO: Shots fired at Trump Rally, Former President Donald Trump rushed off stage
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read