Pirates blow lead: Cook’s first-career homer not enough in loss to Cardinals

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Billy Cook Pittsburgh Pirates' Billy Cook rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

ST. LOUIS — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Billy Cook hit a clutch three-run shot for the first home run of his career but the Pittsburgh Pirates’ bullpen collapsed in the seventh inning in a 10-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Wednesday.

Pirates starter Jake Woodford, who was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis, had a clean first inning but allowed a two-run home run to Brendan Donovan in the bottom of the second.

Paul Goldschmidt tripled home another run for the Cardinals in the third and scored on a Nolan Arenado single to left, putting St. Louis up 4-0.

