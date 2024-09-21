Sports

Pirates clinch 28th losing season in last 32 years with loss to Reds

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pirates clinch 28th losing season in last 32 years with loss to Reds

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Mitch Keller’s second-half struggles continued as the Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 8-3 by the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark on Friday night.

The loss ensured the Pirates’ 28th losing season since winning their last division title in 1992 and their sixth sub-.500 season in a row.

Keller (11-11) tied a career-high by getting tagged for eight earned runs in just 3.1 innings pitched. The right-hander’s stuff wasn’t nearly as sharp as it has been for much of the season and walked five batters to go along with seven hits.

