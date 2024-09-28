Pirates crush 5 homers, match last season’s win total

NEW YORK — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates tied last season’s win total with one game left to play, winning their 76th game of 2024 9-4 by surviving a late Yankees comeback bid.

Five Pirates (76-85) homered, while Paul Skenes and Mike Burrows—the latter making his big league debut—combined to carry a no-hitter into the fifth inning.

Recap:

Skenes faced the minimum through two innings, mowing through the Yankees for just 23 pitches before giving way to Burrows.

Pittsburgh opened a 4-0 lead behind homers from Yasmani Grandal, Nick Gonzales and Billy Cook before Burrows began to run into trouble.

