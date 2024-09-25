Pirates DFA Rowdy Tellez, Michael A. Taylor; Two Added From Triple-A

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have DFA’d a pair of veterans in first baseman Rowdy Tellez and outfielder Michael A. Taylor. In doing so, the Pirates had two available spots on the open roster, which will be filled by outfielder Joshua Palacios and infielder Liover Peguero. Both players were recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

After a slow start to the season, Tellez rebounded to put up a fairly-respectable .243/.299/.392 batting line with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 56 RBIs in 131 games while serving as the team’s primary first baseman.

Taylor struggled offensively while with the Pirates, finishing his tenure with a .193 batting average, a 543 OPS, nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 RBIs in 113 games. Despite his offensive deficiencies, Taylor provided the Pirates with excellent defense and was responsible for 12 defensive runs saved in 112 games in center field.

