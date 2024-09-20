Sports

Pirates down Cardinals on late clutch hit; Oneil Cruz makes web gem

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Nick Gonzales delivered a game-winning single in the eighth for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 3-2 win Pittsburgh Pirates' Nick Gonzales hits an RBI single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane) (Scott Kane/AP)

Nick Gonzales delivered a game-winning single in the eighth for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at Busch Stadium to salvage the series.

The Pirates (72-81)  broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth when Bryan De La Cruz followed Nick Gonzales’ triple with a sacrifice fly to center.

The Cardinals (77-76) quickly answered in the home-half of the inning on Brendan Donovan’s RBI-single. Donovan put St. Louis ahead 2-1 with a run-scoring double with two outs in the sixth.

