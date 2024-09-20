Pirates down Cardinals on late clutch hit; Oneil Cruz makes web gem

ST. LOUIS — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Nick Gonzales delivered a game-winning single in the eighth for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at Busch Stadium to salvage the series.

The Pirates (72-81) broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth when Bryan De La Cruz followed Nick Gonzales’ triple with a sacrifice fly to center.

The Cardinals (77-76) quickly answered in the home-half of the inning on Brendan Donovan’s RBI-single. Donovan put St. Louis ahead 2-1 with a run-scoring double with two outs in the sixth.

