Pirates drop White Sox 4-1 in Marco Gonzales’ return

By Griffin Floyd - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates Pittsburgh Pirates' Connor Joe (2) scores on an RBI double by teammate Nick Gonzales during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, July 12, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez) (Melissa Tamez/AP)

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pirates took game one of their series with the Chicago White Sox, prevailing 4-1 in Marco Gonzales’ first start since mid-April. Beyond Gonzales’ steady approach, Pittsburgh (46-48) capitalized on key miscues from the White Sox, the worst team in MLB by far this season.

Gonzales powered through five innings on just 60 pitches, working through traffic consistently. The veteran left-hander allowed seven hits but just one run scored, as he induced two double plays and fanned four batters with his changeup.

Chicago manager Pedro Grifol gave starter Garrett Crochet the hook after just six batters faced. The team’s lone All-Star, Crochet struck out four Pirates across two perfect frames, making the decision to pull him even more baffling. While the White Sox took an early 1-0 lead thanks to a Luis Robert Jr. single that scored Tommy Pham, Pittsburgh (46-48) jumped all over Grifol’s gaffe, tagging piggyback pitcher Jonathan Cannon for four runs in relief.

