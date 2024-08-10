Pirates fall behind Dodgers early, losing streak Hits 5

LOS ANGELES — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates saw their tailspin worsen on Friday night, as they lost 9-5 to the Los Angeles Dodgers after facing a six-run deficit early. Their five-game losing streak marks their third such skid this season, and their first since early May… one made all the worse now as their playoff hopes begin to dwindle.

Mitch Keller got knocked around, charged with seven runs in four innings—including homers from MVP candidates Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani.

Pittsburgh (56-59) showed signs of mounting a comeback in the middle innings, with home runs from Oneil Cruz and Joey Bart, but their offense sputtered from there.

