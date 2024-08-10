Sports

Pirates fall behind Dodgers early, losing streak Hits 5

By Griffin Floyd, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Mitch Keller Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller (23) during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy) (John McCoy/AP)

LOS ANGELES —

The Pittsburgh Pirates saw their tailspin worsen on Friday night, as they lost 9-5 to the Los Angeles Dodgers after facing a six-run deficit early. Their five-game losing streak marks their third such skid this season, and their first since early May… one made all the worse now as their playoff hopes begin to dwindle.

Mitch Keller got knocked around, charged with seven runs in four innings—including homers from MVP candidates Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani.

Pittsburgh (56-59) showed signs of mounting a comeback in the middle innings, with home runs from Oneil Cruz and Joey Bart, but their offense sputtered from there.

