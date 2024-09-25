Sports

Pirates fall flat against first-place Brewers

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, left, with fellow pitchers Jared Jones, center, and Mitch Keller, right, watch from the dugout railing during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates welcomed the first-place Milwaukee Brewers to PNC Park and were overmatched, falling 7-2 on Tuesday night.

The Brewers (90-67) rallied for three runs in the second inning against starter Bailey Falter (8-9) Sal Frelick doubled home a run and Joey Ortiz followed by driving in a pair with a single up the middle.

The Pirates (73-84) came within a run in the bottom of the inning, scoring once on a Jared Triolo base hit and a second time on a sacrifice fly from rookie Nick Yorke.

