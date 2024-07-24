Sports

Pirates Preview: Bucs, Cardinals settle big series in Wednesday rubber match

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Martín Pérez Pittsburgh Pirates' Martín Pérez walks to the dugout after being removed during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) (Aaron Gash/AP)

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates had plenty of chances but could not capitalize in a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Paul Skenes worked into the ninth inning for the first time in his career with another stellar start but the Pirates’ offense fell flat. Pittsburgh had the bases loaded twice and a man on second with nobody out but couldn’t push across a run in any of those three chances. Nick Gonzales was responsible for driving in the lone run with an eighth-inning single.

The Pirates (51-50) will try and recover in Wednesday’s rubber match against the division-rival Cardinals (53-48). The two teams won’t meet again until a four-game series in St. Louis from Sept. 16-19.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 3 teenagers stabbed in Beaver County overnight
  • At least 10 vehicles stolen from throughout Pittsburgh overnight, police say
  • Pittsburgh Police officer fired upon immediately while responding to 911 call, suspect shot
  • VIDEO: Independence Township Volunteer Fire Department warns of man claiming to be sheik, asking for money
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read