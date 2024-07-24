Pirates Preview: Bucs, Cardinals settle big series in Wednesday rubber match

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates had plenty of chances but could not capitalize in a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Paul Skenes worked into the ninth inning for the first time in his career with another stellar start but the Pirates’ offense fell flat. Pittsburgh had the bases loaded twice and a man on second with nobody out but couldn’t push across a run in any of those three chances. Nick Gonzales was responsible for driving in the lone run with an eighth-inning single.

The Pirates (51-50) will try and recover in Wednesday’s rubber match against the division-rival Cardinals (53-48). The two teams won’t meet again until a four-game series in St. Louis from Sept. 16-19.

