Pirates Preview: Bucs Head to Milwaukee to Face Division-Leading Brewers

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Josh Fleming Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Josh Fleming throws to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Cincinnati. The Pirates won 9-5. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

MILWAUKEE — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates earned a series split against the New York Mets with an 8-2 win at PNC Park on Monday afternoon.

Mitch Keller went eight innings and allowed two runs while Oneil Cruz and Joshua Palacios each homered for the Pirates.

The Pirates (43-47) will now travel to Milwaukee for the start of a three-game series against the Brewers (53-38) starting Tuesday night.

