Pirates Preview: Bucs Head to Milwaukee to Face Division-Leading Brewers

The Pittsburgh Pirates earned a series split against the New York Mets with an 8-2 win at PNC Park on Monday afternoon.

Mitch Keller went eight innings and allowed two runs while Oneil Cruz and Joshua Palacios each homered for the Pirates.

The Pirates (43-47) will now travel to Milwaukee for the start of a three-game series against the Brewers (53-38) starting Tuesday night.

