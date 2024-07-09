Pirates Preview: Bucs Head to Milwaukee to Face Division-Leading Brewers

MILWAUKEE — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.
The Pittsburgh Pirates earned a series split against the New York Mets with an 8-2 win at PNC Park on Monday afternoon.
Mitch Keller went eight innings and allowed two runs while Oneil Cruz and Joshua Palacios each homered for the Pirates.
The Pirates (43-47) will now travel to Milwaukee for the start of a three-game series against the Brewers (53-38) starting Tuesday night.
