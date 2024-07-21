Sports

Pirates Preview: Can Bucs Break Out Brooms Against Mighty Phillies?

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Andrew McCutchen Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen hits a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates secured a series win over the Philadelphia Phillies with a 4-1 win at PNC Park in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday night.

Luis Ortiz held the Phillies (62-36) in check with seven-shutout innings, his longest start of the season. Oneil Cruz homered and drove in three runs and Andrew McCutchen broke a scoreless-tie in the sixth with a 431-foot solo home run.

The Pirates (50-48) will try and break out the brooms against their Keystone counterparts in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

    Most Read