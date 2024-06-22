Pirates Preview: Jared Jones looks to get back on track vs. Rays

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were smacked 10-3 by the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park on Friday night.

The bullpen games that had been so effective for the Pirates (36-39) of late turned sour against the Rays (37-39).

The Bucs will look to even the series against Tampa Bay with rookie Jared Jones making his 15th start of the season on Saturday.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group