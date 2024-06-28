Sports

Pirates Preview: Martín Pérez returns as Bucs Battle Braves

By Danny Demilio, Pittsburgh Baseball Now

Atlanta Braves v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 26: Martín Pérez #54 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch in the second inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on May 26, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

By Danny Demilio, Pittsburgh Baseball Now

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-1 on Wednesday afternoon, giving them a series win before an off day on Thursday.

Luis Ortiz threw six brilliant innings in his first start of the season and Andrew McCutchen and Rowdy Tellez each homered.

The Pirates (39-41) will start a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves (44-35) on Friday night at Truist Park.

Read more at pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh couple waits in fear as city-owned duplex collapses next door
  • 4 confirmed tornadoes touched down in Pittsburgh region, NWS says
  • Driver picking up body from Shadyside nursing home takes patient who was still alive
  • VIDEO: Juneteenth celebration organizer still waiting on funds Pittsburgh City Council approved for event
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read