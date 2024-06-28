Pirates Preview: Martín Pérez returns as Bucs Battle Braves

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-1 on Wednesday afternoon, giving them a series win before an off day on Thursday.

Luis Ortiz threw six brilliant innings in his first start of the season and Andrew McCutchen and Rowdy Tellez each homered.

The Pirates (39-41) will start a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves (44-35) on Friday night at Truist Park.

