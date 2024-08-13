Sports

Pirates Preview: When Will Losing Streak End?

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Ke'Bryan Hayes Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes throws from his knees to first too late as San Diego Padres' Bryce Johnson arrives safely for a single during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull/AP)

SAN DIEGO — The Pittsburgh Pirates dropped their eighth-straight game with a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres on Monday night at PETCO Park.

Jake Woodford worked a career-high six innings and Andrew McCutchen extended his hitting streak to nine games with an RBI single in the ninth but Padres centerfielder Jackson Merrill made a game-ending diving catch to seal the win for San Diego.

After falling to the cellar of the National League, the Pirates (56-62) will look to stop the bleeding in the second game of the series against the Padres (67-53).

