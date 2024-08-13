Pirates Preview: When Will Losing Streak End?

SAN DIEGO — The Pittsburgh Pirates dropped their eighth-straight game with a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres on Monday night at PETCO Park.

Jake Woodford worked a career-high six innings and Andrew McCutchen extended his hitting streak to nine games with an RBI single in the ninth but Padres centerfielder Jackson Merrill made a game-ending diving catch to seal the win for San Diego.

After falling to the cellar of the National League, the Pirates (56-62) will look to stop the bleeding in the second game of the series against the Padres (67-53).

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group