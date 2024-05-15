Pirates recall Carmen Mlodzinski, option Quinn Priester

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are recalling right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski.

In order to make space for Mlodzinski on the roster, the team is optioning right-handed pitcher Quinn Prieseter to Triple-A. Priester’s last start was Tuesday night in Milwaukee, where the Pirates lost 4-3.

Mlodzinski began this season on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. While with Indianapolis, he posted a 6.60 ERA and struck out 13 batters in 15 innings through 13 appearances.

According to our partners at Pittsburgh Baseball Now 25-year-old established himself as an important piece of the Pirates’ bullpen last season. In his rookie campaign, Mldozinski went 3-3 with a 2.25 ERA and recorded one save through 35 appearances.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group