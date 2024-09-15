Sports

Pirates salvage series with win over Royals on Clemente Day

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Jared Jones Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

After dropping the first two games of the series, the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Kansas City Royals 4-3 at PNC Park on Roberto Clemente Day on Sunday afternoon.

The Pirates (71-78)  jumped ahead 1-0 two batters into the game when Bryan Reynolds followed Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s leadoff single with an RBI-double.

The lead was short-lived, however, as the Royals (82-68) evened the score on Yuli Gurriel’s sacrifice fly in the top of the second. Kansas City took their first lead of the game on Maikel Garcia’s RBI-double in the fourth.

Both runs came against Jared Jones, who labored through four innings. He allowed six hits, walked three and five strikeouts.

