Sports

Pirates stop losing skid at four, blank Guardians 3-0

By WPXI.com News Staff

Ardolis Chapman Henry Davis Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Ardolis Chapman, left, is greeted by Henry Davis, right, at the end of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long) (Phil Long/AP)

By WPXI.com News Staff

CLEVELAND — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday, against the Cleveland Guardians.

Left-hander Luis Ortiz worked six shutout innings for his second consecutive start, striking out five batters and allowing just one hit.

Second baseman Nick Gonzales managed three hits and scored two runs, sparking both of Pittsburgh’s scoring rallies.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Steelers sign Super Bowl champion wide receiver
  • Masses of lanternflies appearing as rain on radar in Pittsburgh area
  • Woman killed, 3 others injured in crash involving tractor-trailer in Monroeville
  • VIDEO: Work underway to find, replace lead water lines on Mount Washington
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read