Pirates team up with Koppers to enhance local youth baseball fields, dugouts

Pirates team up with Koppers to enhance local youth baseball fields, dugouts 20241015, Koppers Field Renovation and Brighton Heights Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Photos by Harrison Barden) (Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Pirates/Harrison Barden)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates teamed up with Koppers to enhance two youth baseball fields and dugouts in the area.

A dugout dedication ceremony was held at the Northside Athletics Complex in Brighton Heights on Tuesday.

The Pirate Parrot and 1971 World Series Hero Steve Blass were both at the event.

“Koppers is thrilled to partner with the Pirates on this initiative,” said Koppers CEO Leroy Ball. “As a long-time baseball enthusiast, I believe that every young player deserves access to safe and functional facilities. I am proud that Koppers treated wood products will be part of giving back to the community and supporting young athletes in the region.”

