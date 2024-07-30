Sports

Pirates trade: Left-hander Jalen Beeks acquired from Rockies

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Jalen Beeks Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jalen Beeks (68) in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Denver.

PITTSBURGH

The Pittsburgh Pirates have swung their second trade of the day, acquiring left-handed relief pitcher Jalen Beeks from the Colorado Rockies.

In return, the Pirates are sending left-handed pitching prospect Luis Peralta, who had been with Double-A Altoona. The deal has been announced by the Pirates and is official.

Beeks, 31, has made 45 appearances with the Rockies this season. He’s gone 6-4 with a 4.74 ERA and nine saves and has struck out 38 batters against 18 walks in 49.1 innings pitched. The left-hander has excelled at inducing soft contact this season and has generated groundballs a healthy 44.8% of the time. He’s limited left-handed hitters to a .182 batting average.

