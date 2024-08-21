Pirates walked-off: Germán answers call but Bucs doomed by squander chances

ARLINGTON, Texas — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Domingo Germán delivered an excellent spot start but the Pittsburgh Pirates fell 1-0 to the Texas Rangers on a Wyatt Lanford walk-off single at Globe Life Field on Wednesday.

The Pirates (59-67) had plenty of chances to score but went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.

Like the Pirates, the Rangers (59-69) were unable to capitalize on their chances until the ninth inning. Jonah Heim and Adolis García hit back-to-back singles off of David Bednar to open the bottom of the ninth.

