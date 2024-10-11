Pitt football nearing 2023 offensive totals through five games

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

It should be clear to anyone who has watched a Pitt football game this season that the new offensive scheme led by Kade Bell is working.

It should be clear to anyone who has watched a Pitt football game this season and a game last season that the difference between the two offenses is staggering. It’s almost hard to believe just how much more success Bell has had running the offense this season. It’s been night and day from the previous regime.

Pitt has scored 26 offensive touchdowns (17 passing and nine rushing) this season, scoring 228 total points, in five games this season. Pitt scored 27 offensive touchdowns last season (17 passing and 10 rushing), scoring 242 total points, in 12 games last season.

