Pitt sweeps non-conference slate for first time in program history

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com

For the first time in Pitt football program history, the Panthers have swept their non-conference schedule after taking care of Youngstown State on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

Up until 1993, Pitt played as an independent. However, since joining the Big East (1993-2012) and then the ACC (2013-present), the Panthers have never secured a flawless out-of-conference slate in 30 years.

It also comes as the first time since 2000 that Pitt has started 4-0 in a season. That year, the Panthers dispatched Kent State, Bowling Green, Penn State and Big East foe Rutgers. The lone non-conference loss came against North Carolina in November of that season.

Pitt achieves the feat after cruising to a 73-17 win over the Youngstown State Penguins. It’s the highest point total for the Panthers since hanging 77 on New Hampshire in 2021 — a season in which the Panthers went on to win the ACC and collect 11 wins.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group