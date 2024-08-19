Sports

Pitt Volleyball earns highest ever preseason ranking

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pitt Volleyball downs USC to make it to fourth straight Sweet 16 Pitt Volleyball had a slow start in their matchup vs. No. 8 USC in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday night at the Petersen Events Center, but a great finish to the second set led them to win in four sets to move on to the Sweet 16. (PittsburghSportsNOW.com/PittsburghSportsNOW.com)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt volleyball fell just short of its ultimate goal last season, but head coach Dan Fisher and his squad are once again poised for a shot at the national championship.

Pitt is coming off its Blue/Gold scrimmage over the weekend. With just one more preseason matchup left, the Panthers enter the season ranked No. 4 in the AVCA preseason poll — the second straight season in the Top 5 and the highest-ever preseason ranking.

Pitt is behind Texas (1,503 points), Nebraska (1,474) and Wisconsin (1,391) in the poll.

