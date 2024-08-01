Pitt voted bottom five team in the ACC in 2024

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt kicked off fall camp Wednesday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, but the conference media doesn’t expect it to be a season that goes very well.

The ACC media predicts Pitt to be the fifth-worst team in the conference in 2024, picked to finish 13th by the 170 ACC media members. The Panthers are projected to finish ahead of just Boston College, Wake Forest, Virginia and Stanford.

Florida State, Clemson, Miami, North Carolina State and Louisville are predicted to round out the top five.

