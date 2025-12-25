Pittsburgh native Robbie Mertz returns to Riverhounds with new 2-year contract

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh native and Riverhounds mainstay Robbie Mertz is sticking with the team.

Mertz agreed to a new two-year contract with a club option for the 2028 season, the Riverhounds announced Wednesday. The deal is pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

An Upper St. Clair High School graduate, Mertz signed with the Hounds as a rookie in 2019, though he spent some time with Atlanta United 2 starting in 2021. Now 29 years old, Mertz will be entering his seventh season with the team.

“We’re excited to have Robbie back. He was instrumental in our playoff run, and representing his hometown, he continues to set the standard for what it means to play in Pittsburgh,” Sporting Director Dan Visser said.

Mertz scored a game-winning goal in the Hounds’ 1-0 win over Rhode Island FC in the Eastern Conference Final at Highmark Stadium.

The Hounds progressed to the USL Championship Final, where Mertz converted his penalty kick in a decisive shootout to win the title.

“We’re coming off the first Championship in club history, so there is significant momentum right now with many people excited about the club and the direction we’re taking,” Mertz said. “It’s an honor to still be contributing to it after all this time. There’s a lot of work to be done and many moments to look forward to.”

Mertz has 23 goals and 22 assists across 173 appearances with the Hounds.

The Hounds’ 2026 season will begin March 7.

