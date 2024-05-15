Sports

Pérez plagued by long ball as Pirates get pummeled by Brewers

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pirates Brewers Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Martín Pérez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash/AP)

MILWAUKEE — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Martín Pérez had a start for the Pittsburgh Pirates that he’d like to forget.

Pérez (1-3) allowed nine runs on 11 hits including five home runs in five-plus innings pitched as the Pirates were walloped 10-2 by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field.

After the Pirates (19-25) jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a Connor Joe sacrifice fly in the top of the third, the Brewers (26-17) responded with a three-run home run from William Contreras. It was the first of a reoccurring them.

