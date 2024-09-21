Recap: Pitt destroys Youngstown State in non-conference finale

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com

Pitt did exactly what it needed to do against Youngstown State. Win the football game by a whole lot of points.

Pitt exploded offensively against YSU, racking up points and yards at a historic pace no matter who was in the lineup, in a 73-17 win Saturday afternoon to conclude non-conference play undefeated for the first time in program history.

Holstein was as good a dual-threat quarter that Pitt has had in quite some time, completing 16-of-24 pass attempts (67%) for 247 yards and three touchdowns. And if not for sacks, he would’ve been well over the century mark, finishing with 93 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Even Nate Yarnell led a couple of scoring drives of his own.

It was a pretty good Homecoming Game for the Panthers, and it couldn’t have started any faster.

