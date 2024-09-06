Russell Wilson favored to be first non-rookie QB benched

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is the betting favorite to be the first veteran signal-caller benched this season at +300 odds, according to SportsBetting.ag, via Kyle Odegard of Top Offshore Sportsbooks. Jacoby Brissett of the New England Patriots (+350) and Gardner Minshew of the Las Vegas Raiders (+400) are right behind Wilson.

Wilson’s status for the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons is up in the air, as he was limited in practice on Thursday after reporting calf tightness, head coach Mike Tomlin said after practice. It’s the same injury in the same leg that kept Wilson out of the first two weeks of training camp.

Former NFL quarterback and current analyst for The Athletic, Chase Daniels, is concerned about Wilson’s lingering calf injury. He thinks it could be a long-term issue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

