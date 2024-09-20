Sports

Russell Wilson focused on getting healthy, not worried about losing starting job

By Chris Ward - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Steelers Broncos Football Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Like head coach Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t getting caught up in the hypotheticals of who will be the starter. As of now, Wilson isn’t healthy, so Fields is QB1.

“I’m just focused on me every day and me being fully healthy,” Wilson said when asked if the missed time could result in him losing his starting job. “I have full confidence in our football team, and that’s what really matters to me.”

Wilson, who re-injured his calf on Sept. 5, initially suffered the injury during the team’s conditioning test at training camp, while pushing a sled.

