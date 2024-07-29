Russell Wilson misses fourth straight practice with calf strain

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Still no Russell Wilson. For the fourth consecutive practice, the 35-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was sidelined due to a calf strain. Wilson said the calf injury occurred during the team’s run test on Wednesday, when he was pushing a sled.

Russell Wilson, who was a limited participant on Saturday, did a little bit more at Sunday’s practice but is still not participating in team periods. He went through a mock game scenario and did some throwing during individual drills. Wilson is not doing sprints with the team yet, but he did some agility drills.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin expects Wilson to be a full participant soon.

“Russ worked partially today. I expect him to get going a little bit as we come off (Monday’s) off day,” Tomlin said after practice.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group