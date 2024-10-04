Russell Wilson takes big step forward at Steelers practice

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Quarterback Russell Wilson has begun to ramp up his participation in Pittsburgh Steelers practice, but remains limited physically.

Wilson said that he has been doing 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 teamwork this week, but he’s still not doing the same amount of physical work that the team’s other two quarterbacks are doing. Wilson has yet to be listed as a full participant in practice since re-injuring his right calf on Sept. 5.

“We’re definitely ramping it up,” Wilson said. “It’s been good. I feel great and I’m just getting better every day. … Definitely been able to hop into the team drills and get more plays and be able to do that. That’s been great this week. Doing all the team. 11 on 11, 7 on 7, all that stuff, too. It’s been good.”

