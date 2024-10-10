Sports

Russell Wilson unsure of role vs. Raiders: ‘That’s a big question’

By Chris Ward - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Los Angeles Chargers v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers on the sideline during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Acrisure Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images) (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson was a full practice participant for the second consecutive day, so it appears that he’ll be active for the first time this year on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. What his role will be is to be determined, however.

“That’s a big question,” Wilson said when asked what if he expects to be the starter or the backup.

“For me, I’m preparing my mind to get ready to go,” Wilson added. “That’s my mentality and help us win, whatever that is. I’m just getting prepared for Friday. “It’s not like I haven’t been out there. I’ve gotten a lot of reps over this time. I have a lot of confidence with our guys and who we are.”

