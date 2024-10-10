Russell Wilson unsure of role vs. Raiders: ‘That’s a big question’

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson was a full practice participant for the second consecutive day, so it appears that he’ll be active for the first time this year on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. What his role will be is to be determined, however.

“That’s a big question,” Wilson said when asked what if he expects to be the starter or the backup.

“For me, I’m preparing my mind to get ready to go,” Wilson added. “That’s my mentality and help us win, whatever that is. I’m just getting prepared for Friday. “It’s not like I haven’t been out there. I’ve gotten a lot of reps over this time. I have a lot of confidence with our guys and who we are.”

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group