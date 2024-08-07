Severe weather, water on field prompts Pirates to delay game for nearly 3 hours

PITTSBURGH — Fans had to wait a while to catch most of the Pirates’ game against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

The game started at 6:40 p.m., and the Pirates initially posted about a weather delay just after 7 p.m.

The team originally said the game would resume at 8:15 p.m., but because of flooding, additional time was needed to get the field back to playing condition.

The game resumed around 9:40 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group