Severe weather, water on field prompts Pirates to delay game for nearly 3 hours

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Severe weather, water on field prompts Pirates to delay game for nearly 3 hours PNC Park ground crew work to get the water off the warning track in front of the San Diego Padres bullpen following a rain storm during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Fans had to wait a while to catch most of the Pirates’ game against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

The game started at 6:40 p.m., and the Pirates initially posted about a weather delay just after 7 p.m.

The team originally said the game would resume at 8:15 p.m., but because of flooding, additional time was needed to get the field back to playing condition.

The game resumed around 9:40 p.m.

