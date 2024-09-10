Skenes sets team record, Cruz ends homer drought in Pirates win over Marlins

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Paul Skenes made team history in a dominant start and Oneil Cruz connected on his 19th home run after a lengthy hiatus in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on Monday.

Skenes (10-2), in almost effortless fashion, completed six innings against the Marlins (54-90) and allowed one run. Otto Lopez’s RBI-single in the top of the fourth was the lone blemish against the Pirates’ starter.

Skenes entered Monday’s start tied for the most strikeouts in a single season by a rookie and sat down nine Marlins on strikes in his outing. Skenes became one of five pitchers in MLB history to strike out at least 150 batters in 20 games or fewer.

