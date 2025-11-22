Winners crowned in WPIAL Class 1A, 2A high school football championships

We’re in the middle of a full day of four champions being crowned in high school football.

The first game, Class 1A Clairton versus a Laurel team that upset Fort Cherry to get here.

In the second quarter, Jeff Thompson lofted a perfect pass to Brandon Murphy to break the scoreless tie.

A two-point conversion made it 8-0 Bears.

In the fourth quarter, Laurel was fighting to tie the game up. Nathan Hill powered through the line, making it 8-6 Clairton.

Laurel was going for two to tie the game, and the Clairton defense was able to shut it down to hold on to a two-point lead.

Laurel had a final chance to get the game-winning score. Brandon Murphy forced the fumble, Donte Wright got the recovery and Clairton got to celebrate with the trophy, their first since 2019 and their 15th as a school.

“Anytime we’re down here and we’re able to win a championship, it’s huge,” Clairton head coach Wayne Wade said. “We’re second in the WPAL with 15 titles. This is my fifth title as a head coach, and it never gets old.”

In Class 2A, Seton-La Salle took on Steel Valley.

The Rebels were trailing 14-0 when a turning point happened.

Will Martin got an interception to give Seton-La Salle some life.

Not long after that, Martin scored a touchdown to get the Rebels on the board. After tying it up at 14, the Rebels had the ball late in the game, and with 30 seconds left, Martin got his third touchdown of the day.

He led the rebels to a 21-14 win and the 2A WPIAL Championship.

“You know, when we’re down in situations or we make a mistake, we pick each other up, and we’re like, we’re gonna win this game,” Martin said. “It doesn’t matter how far we get down. Whatever happens, we know, like, the outcome of it, we know we’re gonna stick together and have pride in each other and love each other as brothers.”

Two more champions have yet to be crowned on Saturday.

In Class 3A, Avonworth is playing Imani Christian.

Pine-Richland and Peters Township will round out the schedule in Class 5A.

