SMU starting quarterback ‘questionable’ for big game vs. Pitt

Pitt has a quarterback situation worth monitoring this week, and now SMU does, too.

Pat Narduzzi said Monday that it’s “wait and see” with starter Eli Holstein this week, and SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee said Tuesday at his weekly press conference that starting quarterback Kevin Jennings is questionable.

“Our guy’s availability is up in the air,” Lashlee said at his press conference via On The Pony Express. “We got a bunch of guys beat up and most of them practiced today, not all of them, but even Kevin, not 100% sure he’s cleared yet. Just like them, they got a capable guy, we have a capable guy in Preston (Stone).

“I’d say Kevin is questionable. He took a real shot on their sideline.”

