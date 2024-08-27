Steelers announce final cuts, 53-man roster

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced their final cuts to get to a 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon.

Four players are on the injured reserve list with rookies Ryan Watts and Julius Welschof out for the season. Offensive lineman Dylan Cook and linebacker Jeremiah Moon are both expected to return. Linebacker Cole Holcomb will soon have knee surgery and is starting the season on the unable to perform list.

Unsurprisingly, John Rhys Plumlee was waived, with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen making up the quarterback room.

See the full list of cuts below:

Waived

Linebacker: Kyron Johnson, Luquay Washington, Jacoby Windmon, Marcus Haynes

Defensive Back: Zyon Gilbert, Thomas Graham

Defensive Line: Willington Previlon, Jacob Slade

Offensive Line: Tykeem Doss, Joey Fisher

Quarterback: John Rhys Plumlee

Running Back: Aaron Shampklin, Jack Colletto

Tight End: Matt Sokol, Rodney Williams

Wide Receiver: Jaray Jenkins, Duece Watts, Dez Fitzpatrick

Terminated, Vested Veteran

Wide Receiver: Quez Watkins

Running Back: La’Mical Perine, Jonathan Ward

Placed on Reserve/Injured List

Defensive Back: Ryan Watts

Linebacker: Julius Welschof

Placed on Reserve/Injured List (Designated for Return)

Offensive Line: Dylan Cook

Linebacker: Jeremiah Moon

Placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List

Linebacker: Cole Holcomb

The Steelers released the following players on Monday:

Offense: Offensive lineman Tyler Beach, receiver Jacob Copeland, running back Daijun Edwards, offensive lineman Devery Hamilton, offensive lineman Anderson Hardy and receiver T.J. Luther.

Defense: Defensive back Kyler McMichael, defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer, linebacker Kyahva Tezino and defensive back Kiondre Thomas.

Special Teams: Kicker Matthew Wright.

