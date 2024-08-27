Steelers announce final cuts, 53-man roster

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced their final cuts to get to a 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon.
Four players are on the injured reserve list with rookies Ryan Watts and Julius Welschof out for the season. Offensive lineman Dylan Cook and linebacker Jeremiah Moon are both expected to return. Linebacker Cole Holcomb will soon have knee surgery and is starting the season on the unable to perform list.
Unsurprisingly, John Rhys Plumlee was waived, with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen making up the quarterback room.
See the full list of cuts below:
Waived
Linebacker: Kyron Johnson, Luquay Washington, Jacoby Windmon, Marcus Haynes
Defensive Back: Zyon Gilbert, Thomas Graham
Defensive Line: Willington Previlon, Jacob Slade
Offensive Line: Tykeem Doss, Joey Fisher
Quarterback: John Rhys Plumlee
Running Back: Aaron Shampklin, Jack Colletto
Tight End: Matt Sokol, Rodney Williams
Wide Receiver: Jaray Jenkins, Duece Watts, Dez Fitzpatrick
Terminated, Vested Veteran
Wide Receiver: Quez Watkins
Running Back: La’Mical Perine, Jonathan Ward
Placed on Reserve/Injured List
Defensive Back: Ryan Watts
Linebacker: Julius Welschof
Placed on Reserve/Injured List (Designated for Return)
Offensive Line: Dylan Cook
Linebacker: Jeremiah Moon
Placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List
Linebacker: Cole Holcomb
The Steelers released the following players on Monday:
Offense: Offensive lineman Tyler Beach, receiver Jacob Copeland, running back Daijun Edwards, offensive lineman Devery Hamilton, offensive lineman Anderson Hardy and receiver T.J. Luther.
Defense: Defensive back Kyler McMichael, defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer, linebacker Kyahva Tezino and defensive back Kiondre Thomas.
Special Teams: Kicker Matthew Wright.
