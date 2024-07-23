Steelers bring in Pitt, WPIAL alum for free agent workout

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing in former Pitt quarterback and Pine-Richland alum Ben DiNucci for a free agent workout, according to a report by Aaron Wilson of KPRC in Houston.

DiNucci, 27, spent the 2023 season on the practice squad of the Denver Broncos and did not play in a regular season game. In three preseason games, he finished 21 of 31 for 187 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and one sack. DiNucci was released by Denver in May.

The Steelers already have four quarterbacks on their active roster ahead of training camp, which starts on Wednesday, so the timing of the tryout is curious. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are expected to compete for the starting job, with Kyle Allen established as a veteran backup and rookie undrafted free agent John Rhys Plumlee as the fourth passer. Plumlee also worked as a return man and a receiver in OTAs and minicamp, and it’s possible that a position switch could be in the works.

